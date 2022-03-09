Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 872,590 shares of company stock valued at $23,498,480 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

