Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Revlon stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Revlon has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

