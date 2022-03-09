Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.38.

RSG opened at $123.11 on Friday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

