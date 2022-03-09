Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

REPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

