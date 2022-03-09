Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces GBX 16 Dividend

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,604.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.48. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,744 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

