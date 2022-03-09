Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces GBX 16 Dividend

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,604.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.48. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,744 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSW shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Renishaw Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

