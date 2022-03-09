Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.45

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and traded as low as $23.19. Renault shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

