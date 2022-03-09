Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter worth $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

JRSH stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Profile (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.