Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FWP opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58.

Forward Pharma A/S Profile

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

