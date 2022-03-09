Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 44.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 59.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

