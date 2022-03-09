Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $553,000 in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,525 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 199,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 113.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 41,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

