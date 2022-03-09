Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $506,000 in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

