Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 284,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GAN by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GAN by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in GAN by 21.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

