Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,666 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,362,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.