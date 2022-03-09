Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $824.40 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $941.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.65. The stock has a market cap of $827.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock worth $1,465,614,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

