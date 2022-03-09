Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.