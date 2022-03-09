Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading 4% Higher

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.17. 28,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 269,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

