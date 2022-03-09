Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

