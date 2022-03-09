Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RWT stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
