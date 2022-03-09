Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alteryx (AYX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) recently:

2/21/2022 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $159.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $97.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00.

2/1/2022 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

1/27/2022 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $90.00.

1/12/2022 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

