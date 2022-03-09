Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):

3/1/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

2/28/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00.

2/16/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

2/12/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

1/22/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

1/19/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

