Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE):
3/1/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/28/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $15.00.
2/16/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
2/12/2022 – Virgin Galactic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
1/22/2022 – Virgin Galactic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $10.00.
- 1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Virgin Galactic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $44.00 to $36.00.
Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,693,098. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
