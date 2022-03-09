Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Down 20.5% in February

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.46. 114,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

