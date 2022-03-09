Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $467.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.