Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 364,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of METC stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

