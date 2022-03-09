Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $2.97 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $75.26 million and $3.08 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,341,453 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars.

