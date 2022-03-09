Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,386,306 shares of company stock worth $9,633,151 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.93.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.