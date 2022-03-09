Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,386,306 shares of company stock worth $9,633,151 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of RDUS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.93.
About Radius Health (Get Rating)
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
