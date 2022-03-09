Radio Caca Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $258.10 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 204,876,056,657 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

