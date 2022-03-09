Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.21. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

