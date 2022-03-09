Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 383,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,688. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.54. Quotient has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quotient during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

