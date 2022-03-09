Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Increased by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.