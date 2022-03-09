Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Cut by Barrington Research

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $18,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 935,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

