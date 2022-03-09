Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Shares of FB stock opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

