Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Boosted by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE:WLL opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

