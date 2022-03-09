Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

