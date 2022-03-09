Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

