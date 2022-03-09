Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

