Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.36 on Monday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

