Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $35,254.53

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $35,254.53 and $1,320.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003598 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.