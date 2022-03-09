Pulse Seismic Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:PSD opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. Pulse Seismic has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

