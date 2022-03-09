PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 21816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Specifically, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

