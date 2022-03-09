Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

