ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($13.04) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.67) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.74 ($20.37).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.19 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.43 ($11.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,175,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a one year high of €19.00 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

