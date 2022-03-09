ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.61. 823,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,458,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.