ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 46.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA UWM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.