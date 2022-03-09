ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 46.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000.
NYSEARCA UWM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $67.25.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.