Project Angel Parent (MLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Project Angel Parent to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MLNK opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

