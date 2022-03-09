PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.
Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
