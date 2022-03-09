PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

