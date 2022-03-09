Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s (PGZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

