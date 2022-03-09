Primoris Services Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.49 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.11 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

