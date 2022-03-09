PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.22. 57,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$17.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.37.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

