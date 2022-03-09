Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,307 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24,835.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 246,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.04. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,181. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $176.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

