Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,637,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 228,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 381,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 554,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $26.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.