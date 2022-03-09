Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 696,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30.

